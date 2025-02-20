Opelousas police arrest man in pharmacy burglary attempt

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Opelousas police arrested a man early Tuesday after he allegedly tried to break into Lagniappe Pharmacy on South Union Street. Officers say Jean Anderson, 2232 Ledoux Circle, Opelousas, fled the scene but was found several blocks away and taken into custody.

Investigation and Arrest

An Opelousas police officer spotted Anderson attempting to break into the pharmacy around 1:07 a.m. When approached, Anderson ran, leaving his vehicle behind at an abandoned home nearby. Officers later found him with injuries consistent with the break-in attempt and arrested him without further incident.

Anderson was charged with attempted simple burglary of a pharmacy and resisting an officer.

Link to Other Burglaries

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Anderson’s vehicle and found evidence linking him to burglaries at Glenn’s Pharmacy and another pharmacy in Evangeline Parish. Opelousas police have shared the findings with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting its own investigation.

Police Response

Opelousas Police Chief Craig Leblanc commended officers for their swift response.

“Thanks to the diligence and persistence of our officers, we were able to apprehend the suspect and gather critical evidence to support further investigations,” Leblanc said.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Opelousas police at (337) 948-2500.