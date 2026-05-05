Opelousas police arrest 5 in Kim Drive shooting that injured one person

Opelousas, LA - The Opelousas Police Department arrested 5 people in connection with a shooting on Kim Drive that happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday (May 2, 2026).

Investigators said a group of individuals got into an argument that quickly escalated into gunfire. One victim sustained a neck injury that was not life-threatening. That victim was determined not to be the intended target. Additional damage was reported to nearby property and vehicles.

The following individuals were arrested and booked:

Murkevon Burliegh, 19 — 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 2 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, 1 count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality

Jaqualin Thomas, 18 — 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 1 count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality

Tredreon Lamb, 30 — 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 1 count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Dionne Lamb, 21 — 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 1 count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality

Jquan Livings, 21 — 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 1 count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality

The Opelousas Police Department said reducing violent crime remains a top priority and that every available resource is being used to identify and arrest those who engage in illegal firearm activity.

The department also thanked community members who provided information that assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.