Opelousas Police investigating West Bellevue shooting

The Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident in the 400 block of West Bellevue. This remains an active scene at this time.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area while officers secure the scene and investigators conduct their investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact OPD 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. All tips can remain anonymous.