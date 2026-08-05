Opelousas Police apprehend escaped inmate

OPELOUSAS, La. — After a brief escape Wednesday afternoon, a Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office inmate is back in police custody.

On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded after receiving notification that an inmate, Benjamin B. Williams, 29, of Opelousas, had escaped from a transport vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Wallior Street.

Williams was in the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office custody and was being transported back to the Beauregard Parish Jail following a court appearance in St. John Parish. Williams was serving time through the BPSO Transitional Work Release Program for multiple felony offenses, according to a spokesperson for the Opelousas Police Department.

Officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to the area and located Williams within 30 minutes.

He was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he was booked on an additional charge of Simple Escape in connection with this incident.