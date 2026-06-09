Opelousas Museum receives Fieldwork Fellowship

The Opelousas Museum announced Tuesday that it is part of the new Fieldwork Fellowship, a new national program for rural and Tribal communities that provides customized design, planning, and project development support.

For the museum, this is an opportunity to broaden the scope of the Civil War room to include more narratives and reveal a culturally diverse and complex history, according to a spokesperson.

“The Fieldwork Fellowship’s inaugural cohort comes from rural and Tribal communities across the country, working on some of the most inspiring and challenging arts, cultural, and humanities issues today,” said Maria Sykes, Fieldwork’s co-director and Executive Director of Epicenter in Green River, Utah. “We are thrilled to be working alongside To Be Done Studio in the coming year to help rural communities throughout the states shape their futures.”

Look for more information at opelousasmuseum.org.