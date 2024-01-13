Opelousas MLK parade rolls Monday for 42nd time

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Grand Parade will roll Monday in Opelousas for the 42nd time.

Staging begins at 11 a.m. for line-up at Opelousas South City Park. A parade will follow the people to Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

The parade will roll at 1 p.m. and head North on Market Street, turn East on Block Street, then North again on Union Street and end at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

Organizers say that churches, school groups, civil and social organizations, Kings, Queens and marchers are ecnouraged to participate. It's free to the public, as are the events that follow.

Grand Marshal will be Patrick Fontenot, and Junior Marshal will be Donavan Leday.

At the program following the parade there will be inspirational messages from speakers, choirs singing, liturgical dangers performing and a Grand Benediction will follow. All ministries throughout the city are invited and encouraged to comet together for this Grand Benediction, organizers say.

For more information, call Rebecca D. Henry at 337-945-5064 or Nia Henry at 337-523-8079.