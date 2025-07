An Opelousas man died early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash on I-10.

McKinley Lazard, 52, was found by Sulphur Police on the side of the highway, a release states.

The investigation determined that Lazard was walking along I-10 over night and at some point was hit by a vehicle and died of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this case to call Capt. Cheaney of the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.