Opelousas man indicted in mother's slaying

OPELOUSAS, La. — A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted an Opelousas man in the June slaying of his mother, St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announces.

The grand jury indicted Aaron Lloyd, 34, with first-degree murder in the slaying of his mother, Lisa Lloyd, 65.

At the time of the slaying, Police told us that Lloyd allegedly confessed to killing his mother and placing her body in a trash can outside a Park Circle residence in Opelousas. Police found her body in the trash can. LLoyd allegedly told police that he injected her with methamphetamine before fatally beating her.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Also this week, the grand jury indicted Tyler Jermaine Sylvester, 26, with first-degree rape in connection with an August 2022 incident. After allegedly attacking and raping the victim, Sylvester got into a shoot-out with law enforcement.

That charge also caries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.