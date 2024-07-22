Opelousas man dies in Sorrento crash

A Monday morning crash left an Opelousas man dead, troopers say.

State Police say Jayden Lazard, 22, died in the 6 a.m. crash, which happened on La. 70 in Ascension Parish.

Troopers say Lazard was driving a pick-up eastbound on the highway, while a tractor-trailer rig was westbound. The truck crossed the center line and into the westbound lane, hitting the rig head-on. The truck then traveled off the road and entered a ditch.

Lazard wasn't wearing his seatbelt, and was partially ejected from his vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The rig driver was wearing his seat belt, and he wasn't injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted; follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.