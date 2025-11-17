Opelousas man convicted of child sex abuse

A St. Landry Parish jury has convicted an Opelousas man on multiple child sex abuse charges.

Emery Savoy Jr., 58, was convicted of six counts sex crimes against a juvenile. The jury decided that he committed the crimes against the child, who lived in his neighborhood, over a six-year period starting in 2016.

He now faces 25 to 99 years in prison for two counts sexual battery of a child younger than 13; two to 25 years in prison for two counts indecent behavior with a child younger than 13. He also was convicted of sexual battery and indecent behavior.

Louisiana sex offender registry identifies the crimes Savoy is convicted of as Tier III crimes, meaning if he's released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The sentencing hearing was set for January 29.