Opelousas man convicted in 2019 shooting death

A St. Landry Parish jury convicted an Opelousas man of manslaughter Friday in connection with a December 2019 shooting death.

The jury found Dewayne F. Poullard Jr., 28, guilty of manslaughter in the slaying of Chance Greene.

Poullard was accused of shooting Greene twice in the chest, then bought a large container on wheels at a home improvement store with the intent of disposing of the body.

Prosecutors alleged that Poullard loaded Greene's body into the container, put that in his vehicle and then drove to Acadian Road, where he threw the container off a bridge. Detectives recovered the UPC code from the container and traced it to the store, which is located in Opelousas.

When detectives contacted the store, they were given surveillance footage that showed a man buying the container - and that's how they identified Poullard. There also was testimony about bleach and other cleaning solutions that were used on the body, an attempt to hide evidence.

"This was a textbook homicide investigation....where justice was delivered for the victim's family," said District Attorney Chad Pitre.

Assistant District Attorneys Katie Ryan and Kylie Leblanc prosecuted the case. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, including Detective Samuel Calvin Tidwell, investigated the crime.

Poullard now faces up to 40 years in prison. His sentencing was set for February 22.