Opelousas man convicted a second time for 2016 slaying

An Opelousas man has been convicted a second time for the slaying of Rodney Joseph Savoy.

Savoy, 34, of St. Martinville, was shot to death in his girlfriend's Nuba mobile home in 2016.

Tevin Jenkins, 32, of Opelousas, was found guilty of the slaying in 2019, but the jury wasn't unanimous. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that verdicts must be unanimous for serious crimes, Jenkins' conviction was vacated.

This time, a jury deliberated for almost seven hours before reaching a unanimous verdict convicting Jenkins of second-degree murder again in Savoy's death.

Assistant District Attorneys Kylie Leblanc and Glenn Marcantel completed the second trial in four days.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Savoy was at his girlfriend's home on Della drive when the evidence established that Jenkins unscrewed the security light on the front door of the residence, dismantled the door camera, then broke into the rear glass door, cutting himself, and proceeded to shoot up the home until he shot and killed Savoy in the back bedroom.

The second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Jenkins' sentencing is set for January 30.