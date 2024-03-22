Watch Now
Opelousas man booked on dozens of animal cruelty counts

Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 22, 2024
An Opelousas man was booked with dozens of cruelty counts after investigators found dogs and goats locked in a building.

Warren C. Michot, 71, was booked with four counts aggravated cruelty to animals and 34 counts cruelty to animals.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control investigators got a warrant after finding animals locked in an old vet clinic located in the 2600 block of West Landry Street in Opelousas.

When they went inside, they found 34 dogs and four goats. Those animals were brought tot eh parish animal shelter.

Anyone who has a complaint about animal cruelty, neglect, or any other animal-related crimes can contact Animal Control at 337-948-6184.

