Opelousas man arrested in 2020 slaying

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with the 2020 slaying of 66-year-old man.

Desmond Demond Richard, 34, was arrested on a warrant accusing him of second-degree murder.

Back in September 2020, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies called to a house on McClelland Road found the body of Joseph Vallian, 66, who died under violent circumstances.

Last fall, they announced that they had arrested several people - including the victim's own son - and that one other person, Richard, was still wanted.

Leeland Bryce Valliere, 33, spells his last name differently but is Vallian's son, deputies say. He was booked on a warrant in September, accusing him of second-degree murder.

Also booked on second-degree murder warrants were Rasheed Omar Zachary, 31, of Opelousas; Dennis Patrick Guillory, Jr., 35, of Church Point; and Lester Ray Johnson, 32, of Opelousas.

At the time of the first arrests last fall, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told us that the case was solved due to the efforts of Det. Sgt. Calvin Tidwell. There was a "vast amount of evidence" to be processed and evaluated, he said.

Tidwell solved the case "through the relentless pursuit of witnesses, additional evidence and intense interviews of numerous individuals, grand jury indictments through the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office were obtained. These individuals are charged in a most heinous act that so seriously impacted the community and family," Guidroz said.

Anyone with additional information about this this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest