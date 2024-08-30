Opelousas man arrested, accused of fraudulent livestock bidding

An Opelousas man has been arrested and accused of fraudulent livestock bidding.

Lester R. Johnson Jr., 32, was booked with felony theft by investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Livestock Brand Commission.

The incident happened back in November 2023. At that time, they allege that Johnson fraudulently bid on and was the high bidder for a head of livestock at a local market. The investigation also alleges that Johnson intentionally bid to raise the price to substantially above market value.

But after he won the bidding, he never showed up to pay for the livestock as was required by state law, investigators allege. The estimated value that the auction market lost was $1,400, they say.

If he's convicted of felony theft, Johnson faces possible fines and jail time.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Livestock Brand Commission in this investigation.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.