Opelousas man accused of shooting woman in chest

A 79-year-old Opelousas man is accused of attempted murder after a Wednesday night shooting.

Leo Demouchet Sr. was booked with attempted second-degree murder.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said that his deputies were called to the Cardinal Inn Motel to investigate reports of a shooting.

They found the motel room vacant, but they found a blood trail and followed it to a mobile home behind a storage facility near the hotel. That's where they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her chest.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and the sheriff said she's expected to recover.

Detectives identified Demouchet as a suspect. The victim said she and Demouchet got a motel room, got in an argument and Demouchet left. He came back, the argument resumed, and then, she told deputies, he shot her.

“A quick response by responding deputies likely saved the victim’s life. A thorough investigation resulted in an immediate capture of the suspect. All in all, a job well done," the sheriff said.