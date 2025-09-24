Opelousas Main Street Invites Community to "Imagine Main Street" Workshop

The City of Opelousas, in coordination with Opelousas Main Street, invites residents and stakeholders to participate in "Imagine Opelousas Main Street," a community workshop on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The workshops are designed to introduce the community to the Thriving Communities program planning efforts in Opelousas and collect valuable input on Main Street, addressing needs and challenges related to three key areas: (1) transportation & connectivity, (2) economic development & the built environment, and (3) culture & open space.

The workshop is the first of three major public engagement opportunities planned as part of Opelousas’ participation in the Department of Transportation Thriving Communities program.

Opelousas is one of only six Louisiana Main Street communities selected for the $1.9 million grant. The Thriving Communities program (TCP) funds provide tailored technical assistance to communities to advance infrastructure projects that increase mobility, reduce pollution, and expand affordable transportation options.

The community workshops will be held at two locations at two different times to accommodate diverse schedules.

Here are the details for this one:

Opelousas Civic Center

1638 Creswell Lane

Opelousas, LA 70570

Date: October 21

Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

“Downtown is the heart of Opelousas, and this workshop is a chance for residents to shape how it grows,” said Opelousas Main Street Director Melanie Lebouef. “Community input is essential to ensure that planning efforts reflect the needs and priorities of residents.”

Participants will be invited to share their experiences through interactive and map-based activities designed by the community planners at the Center for Planning Excellence. Participants will also be asked to give input on project descriptions, objectives, and actions created by Opelousas Main Street and the planning team with input from a steering committee of Opelousas residents.

In the weeks leading up to the event, a community chalkboard will be installed in the community, inviting residents to share what they love about Opelousas and what could make it better. A digital version is available to provide an online option to collect community input.

Based on input from this workshop, Opelousas Main Street will host a second public engagement event in winter or early spring 2026. There will also be a public comment period on draft plan documents. A final community event highlighting the project will be held in fall or winter 2026.

"These workshops represent an exciting opportunity for our community to come together and collaboratively imagine a shared, visionary future for downtown,” said Gretchen Erlingson, Board President of Opelousas Main Street. “We encourage residents and business owners to share their ideas and suggestions.”

The Thriving Communities program provides customized technical assistance and capacity building services to help communities advance infrastructure projects in Opelousas and the five other selected Louisiana communities: Homer, Franklin, New Roads, St. Martinville, and Winnsboro.

The Louisiana Division of Administration Office of Planning and Budget, with support from Louisiana Main Street, is leading this three-year initiative alongside state partners including the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana Department of Health, LSU Agricultural Center, and Louisiana Economic Development. The consultant planning team includes the Center for Planning Excellence, Grey Engineering, and Place + Main. A small steering committee composed of Opelousas community members has been meeting to provide close feedback to the planning team.