Opelousas General Orthopaedic Clinic offers student athlete physicals

Opelousas General Orthopaedic Clinic in cooperation with Louisiana Athletic Care, will provide physicals for both male and female St. Landry Parish high school student-athletes.

No appointment is necessary. Students will be examined on a first-come, first-served basis. The physicals will be provided on Tuesday, May 13, starting at 5:00 p.m. at Opelousas General Orthopaedic Clinic, located at 4015 I-49 South Service Road, Exit 15, next to Opelousas General South Campus.

High school students invited to attend include:

· Beau Chene High School

· Eunice High School

· North Central High School

· Northwest High School

· Opelousas High School

· Port Barre High School

· Westminster High School

Students are required to bring a Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) pre-participation medical evaluation form from their school. This paperwork must be completed in full, signed in pen by a parent or guardian, and returned with your child to the physical.

The physical exam will include:

· Blood pressure and pulse check

· Flexibility screening

· General medical exam

· Height and weight

· Orthopaedic exam

Physicals are valid for 13 months, ensuring coverage for the full school year.