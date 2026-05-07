Opelousas General Health System treats first patients using tissue regeneration system

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas General Health System, its wound treatment center and Tides Medical are celebrating the first two patients treated with Aplicor 3D tissue regeneration system.

The technology uses AI, 3D printing and a patient's own fat tissue to create a personalized graft. By using the patient's own biology, it helps support wound healing and progression.

"This is less expensive than the advanced tissue grafts that are currently being used to solve this problem," said Dr. Kerry Thibodeaux, founder and medical director of the wound treatment center at Opelousas General Hospital. "Those grafts require multiple applications running into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. This technology allows us to do a one-time procedure that is able to dramatically affect their wound healing process and get them to healing in less time for less money with very few side effects or complications."

Specialists said it offers a new tool in the fight against chronic wounds, including conditions like diabetic foot ulcers.