Opelousas General Health System Hosts its 13th Annual Community Baby Shower

Opelousas General Health System hosts its annual Community Baby Shower tomorrow, August 7.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Opelousas Civic Center, 1638 Creswell Lane Extension. Door prizes and refreshments will be available.

It's being held during World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month.

The baby shower features OGHS Women’s Services staff and numerous community agencies offering education and information on topics such as pre-natal care, breastfeeding, and new parent resources.

Pre-registration is not required, and this event is free. For more information visit OGHS on Facebook.

“Support for new and expecting moms is so important. This community baby shower is a wonderful opportunity to learn and prepare for parenthood. I encourage moms to attend and take advantage of the free information, gifts, and support,” said Julissa Braimoh, M.D., Opelousas General Women’s Health.

Organizers say that breastfeeding is an important part of fostering a healthy start in newborns. According to American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), breast milk is the preferred and most appropriate source of nutrition for infants, adapting over time to meet the changing needs of the growing baby. Breastfeeding is also a proven primary prevention strategy, protecting both infants and mothers from a host of chronic and acute diseases and conditions and building a foundation for life-long health and wellness. The act of breastfeeding builds a strong emotional connection between the mother and infant, a bond which lasts a lifetime and evidence-based research indicates that infants and children who are breastfed are at a lower risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), infections of the ear, respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract and urinary tract, asthma, meningitis and obesity.

Opelousas General Health System is proud to have obtained The Gift designation, which is an evidence-based designation program for Louisiana birthing facilities designed to increase breastfeeding rates and hospital success by improving the quality of maternity services and enhancing patient–centered care. The Gift designation gives OGHS a better opportunity to achieve further certifications and accreditations, as well as meet national and international quality measures and standards of care.