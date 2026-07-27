Opelousas Downtown Development District invests $100K through BIG Program

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Downtown Development District (ODDD) announced Monday the recipients of its 2026 Building Improvement Grant (BIG) Program, awarding $100,000 in matching grants to 11 local businesses and organizations for exterior building improvements that encourage continued investment in downtown Opelousas.

The Building Improvement Grant (BIG) Program is a competitive reimbursement grant that provides dollar-for-dollar matching funds of up to $10,000 for eligible exterior improvements.

Eligible projects include façade improvements, exterior painting, signage, windows and doors, lighting, landscaping, accessibility enhancements, and other improvements that strengthen the appearance and vitality of downtown Opelousas.

"The BIG Grant Program continues to be an important investment in the future of downtown Opelousas," said Lena F. Charles, Chairwoman of the Opelousas Downtown Development District. "By partnering with our businesses and property owners, we are preserving the character of our downtown, encouraging private investment, and creating a more vibrant place to live, work, and visit."

Following a competitive review process, the Opelousas Downtown Development District is pleased to announce the 2026 BIG Grant recipients:

• Bloch Street Space

• Bottom's Up Art Center

• CASA St. Landry-Evangeline

• Cleaning Chemical Solutions

• Hope for Opelousas

• Law Office of Howard DeJean

• Opelousas Pregnancy Center

• Preston Castille Enterprises

• Rainbow of Blessings Academy

• Robin's Supermarket

• Totally MIE Boutique

The 2026 BIG Grant Program will leverage more than $200,000 in combined public and private investment, supporting projects that improve building exteriors, preserve historic assets, and strengthen the downtown business district.

"The continued interest in the BIG Grant Program reflects the positive momentum happening in downtown Opelousas," said Brittany Cretchain, Downtown Revitalization Project Specialist for the Opelousas Downtown Development District. "These projects represent a shared investment in our community's future and will help create a more attractive, vibrant downtown for businesses, residents, and visitors."

The Building Improvement Grant Program is funded by the Opelousas Downtown Development District.

Grant recipients are required to execute a grant agreement with the Opelousas Downtown Development District before work begins and must complete all approved improvements by December 31, 2026, to remain eligible for reimbursement, according to a spokesperson for ODDD.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months, with improvements taking place throughout the Downtown Development District. ODDD looks forward to showcasing the completed projects and their positive impact as downtown Opelousas continues to grow and revitalize.