Opelousas couple accused in homicide of their infant

An Opelousas woman is in jail and a man is still sought; they're parents accused in the death of their baby.

Kaylee Fontenot has been booked with first-degree murder, cruelty to juveniles and second-degree battery.

The father, Taylor Broussard, is currently being sought so he can be booked on the same charges, police say.

Officers were called to a home on North Liberty Street on October 25 and found the baby, not breathing. They tried life-saving measures until paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The autopsy found "severe neglect and physical abuse," police say, to include extreme dehydration and malnourishment, broken rib bones that showed signs of healing and a severed lower spine, which resulted in internal bleeding and death.

Investigators identified Fontenot and Broussard as her parents, and learned she had been in their "exclusive custody since birth," police allege.

Police Chief Graig LeBlanc saiid "Our hearts are with this infant who suffered unimaginable abuse. This case is in its early stages, and our investigators are working tirelessly to uncover every detail. We ask the public for patience, cooperation, and assistance in helping us pursue justice.”