Opelousas City Council to vote on speed camera repeal, budgets Tuesday

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas City Council will meet Tuesday evening with a busy agenda that includes a vote on whether to repeal the city’s speed camera ordinance, public hearings on next year’s operating budget, and the possible condemnation of several abandoned properties.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the City of Opelousas Municipal Plaza Council Chambers, 105 N. Main Street. It will also be streamed live on the Historic Opelousas Facebook page, with an archived recording available afterward at cityofopelousas.com.

Among the key items on the agenda:

Speed camera repeal — Council members will consider repealing the 2023 ordinance that authorized speed limit enforcement using photographic and automated means.

Budget hearings — Public hearings are set for amendments to the current year’s budget and adoption of the fiscal year 2025–2026 operating budget.

Property condemnations — Several abandoned wooden structures and mobile homes are on the list for possible condemnation or demolition.

Grant resolution — A resolution would authorize Mayor Julius Alsandor to accept a ConnectLA grant for the South Park Multi-Purpose Community Center.

The agenda also includes reports from the city’s treasurer, public works director, engineer, and attorney, along with police personnel actions.

For the full agenda, visit City of Opelousas website.