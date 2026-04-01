Opelousas Catholic School Expands STEM Program

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Opelousas Catholic School in St. Landry Parish is being recognized as a “Cool School” for its growing focus on STEM education and hands-on learning.

Over the past two years, the school has introduced STEM concepts through a fourth-grade club, giving students early exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math. Building on that success, school leaders plan to expand STEM into a full enrichment program for students in kindergarten through fourth grade beginning in the 2026–2027 school year.

The new initiative, called the “Heavenly Hands STEM Lab,” will allow students to explore problem-solving and creativity through interactive projects. Students are already using tools such as 3D printers and 3D pens to design and create materials used in their classrooms.

School officials say the program supports their mission of developing the whole child by combining academic growth with faith-based values.

Want to nominate your school? Send a photo and what makes it cool to coolschools@katc.com