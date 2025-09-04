OPD warns of scam

Opelousas, LA — The Opelousas Police Department is warning citizens about a recent scam in which individuals are falsely claiming to be Chief Graig LeBlanc or representatives of OPD.

The scam involves phone calls or text messages telling citizens they owe money for warrants or past due fines, and then demanding payment. The Opelousas Police Department stresses that this is a scam. OPD will never contact anyone by phone or text message demanding money regarding fines, warrants, or payment of any kind.

Chief Graig LeBlanc said. “We want to make it clear to our citizens—OPD does not and will not request money over the phone or through text messages. If you receive such a message, hang up immediately and notify our department.”

Anyone who encounters this scam is urged to report it to the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

The Opelousas Police Department remains committed to protecting the community and ensuring the public is informed about fraudulent activities.