OPD seeks public's assistance locating missing woman

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dee Ann Charles.

Charles was last seen on Sunday, August 23, 2026, according to police.

Officers are working to locate Charles and are asking anyone who may have seen her or who has information regarding her whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

Missing Person Information:



Name: Dee Ann Charles

Date of Birth: March 16, 1973

Height: Approximately 5'5"

Weight: Approximately 175 lbs.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

The Opelousas Police Department asks members of the public and media to share this information to assist in bringing Ms. Charles home safely.