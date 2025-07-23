OPD searching for missing man

Opelousas Police are searching for an older man who has been missing since he left his home Monday afternoon.

Gary Loven, 75, lives on East Madison Street in Opelousas. His landlord reported him missing on July 22. She said he was last seen on Monday, July 21 at around 4 p.m.

Police say he has no family in the Opelousas area, but his landlord says he had recently expressed interest in traveling to Arkansas and might have been offering people money to drive him there.

Loven has a dementia diagnosis, and there is concern for his well-being, police say.

He's described as 75, white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with gray hair.

If you locate him, police say please do not attempt to detain him, but contact the Opelousas Police Department immediately. Loven should be returned to 502 E. Madison Street, Opelousas, they say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loven is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500