OPD makes arrest in Union Street shooting

Opelousas Police have arrested a local man in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday at a South Union fast food restaurant.

Montel Austin has been booked with one count attempted second-degree murder, one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Police say officers were called to the 900 block of South Union Street to investigating a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital and then to another hospital for treatment.

Investigators found that the victim had an altercation with another person there, and that person's boyfriend, identified as Austin, got involved. Austin got out of his girlfriend's vehicle and shot the victim, then left the scene with the girlfriend, police allege.

Officers found the girlfriend's vehicle shortly afterward, arrested Austin and allegedly found crack cocaine when they did a search.

The investigation is continuing, and the Opelousas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.