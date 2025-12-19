OPD make arrests in two shootings; investigating a third

Opelousas Police are investigating three shootings that happened this week; they've made arrests in two of them.

Most recently, a shooting happened Thursday around 6:15 p.m. on S. Washington Street. One person was injured and is at the hospital getting treatment; police aren't releasing their condition.

Detectives are working the case and asking anyone who may have information, video footage, or details related to this incident to contact Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.

Tuesday night, there was a shooting near Market and Church Streets. Early Friday, Dominique Trotter turned himself in and was booked on a warrant in that case that accuses him of two counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say the victim in this case remains in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital and currently is listed in critical condition.

Wednesday night, there was a shooting at the Valero gas station on East Vine Street, and detectives have arrested Donald Henry and booked him with attempted manslaughter. Investigators believe an argument occurred between Henry and the victim, during which Henry allegedly shot the victim once; they say Henry confessed to the shooting.

According to a release, Chief Graig LeBlanc would like to express his sincere appreciation to the public for assisting investigators by providing vital information that helped resolve both incidents quickly.

Additional arrests are pending, and further information will be released as it becomes available and as the investigations allow.