OPD asking for tips in weekend shooting

The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened this weekend in the 800 block of St. Cyr Street.

Officers on patrol in the area heard the shots, and found a man lying on the ground. He had been shot several times, and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators are currently working to gather evidence and speak with witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting, a spokesman said.

Chief Graig LeBlanc urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. All calls will remain anonymous.

“Our department remains committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe,” said Chief LeBlanc. “We encourage the public to speak up. Even the smallest piece of information can help bring justice to victims and their families.”