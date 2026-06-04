OPD arrests May 26 homicide suspects

OPELOUSAS, La. — Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) have made arrests in connection with the homicide investigation stemming from the shooting incident that occurred on May 26, 2026, in the 400 block of West Bellevue Street.

Investigators identified the victim as Dontre Williams of Lafayette. A second victim sustained serious injuries during the incident, according to a spokesperson for OPD.

The following individuals were subsequently arrested:

• Ronnie Jean Jr. – arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault by drive-by shooting.

• Diovanni Lafountain – arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault by drive-by shooting.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that helped establish the movements and identities of the suspects prior to the shooting. As the investigation progressed, detectives worked closely with the United States Marshals Service to locate the individuals named in the warrants, the spokesperson stated.

Through a coordinated multi-agency effort, both suspects were successfully located and taken into custody in separate jurisdictions.

Investigators have found no evidence indicating that this incident was part of any organized conflict targeting the City of Opelousas. Based on the evidence gathered thus far, investigators believe this incident stemmed from a specific dispute involving individuals connected to the case and was not directed at the community at large, according to the spokesperson.

Chief Graig "Twin" LeBlanc commended investigators and thanked the United States Marshals Service and members of the public who assisted with the case.

"When law enforcement and the community work together, we can solve crimes, hold offenders accountable, and help bring justice to victims and their families. This case is a reminder that public safety is a shared responsibility. Our detectives worked tirelessly to identify those responsible and bring them into custody, but this outcome would not have been possible without the cooperation of community members who came forward with information. I also want to thank the United States Marshals Service for their invaluable assistance in locating the suspects. Together, we can continue to make our community safer and help bring incidents like this and others to a resolution."

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to review evidence, conduct interviews, and pursue additional leads. Additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Lt. Brandon Harris at (337) 948-2500. Information may also be submitted anonymously through St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477).