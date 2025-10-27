OPD announces arrests in two shootings

The Opelousas Police Department provided an update on two separate shooting investigations that happened recently.

They booked John Veal, 20, of Opelousas, with one count principal to attempted first-degree murder, one count principal to illegal use of weapons, one count principal to assault by drive-by shooting and one count principal to aggravated criminal damage to property. He's accused of being involved in the October 2 shooting that happened on Wallior Street.

Investigators allege that Veal was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and they also believe the shooting was intended as retaliation for a shooting that happened on August 4.

In a second incident, OPD says they have arrested someone in connection with the October 7 shooting that caused the lockdown of SoLAcc.

In that case, they booked a 17-year-old from Opelousas with one count illegal use of weapons, two counts aggravated criminal damage to property, armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police say the community provided information to investigators that helped solve the crimes.

Anyone with any additional information, in either of these cases, is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477).

All calls will remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.