One wounded, one arrested in dice game shooting

One man is hospitalized and another is under arrest following a Saturday night shooting in Opelousas.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Nash Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting.

One man was shot in the head, and was transported to the hospital.

Detectives say an argument broke out during a dice game inside an apartment there, and that escalated into a shooting.

Montravious Leblanc turned himself in later Saturday and was booked with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and obstruction of justice. Another person, Jordan Leblanc, was booked with simple battery of the man who was shot; that allegedly occurred just before the shooting.

The Opelousas Police Department urges anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or through St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477).