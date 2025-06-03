One shot, another under arrest in family fight

A Eunice man is under arrest after a family argument ended in gunfire.

Eunice Police say Desmond A Guillory, 35, was booked with attempted second-degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapons, Simple Battery, Obstruction of Justice, and Theft of a Firearm.

The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries, police say.

The incident happened on Sunday night, when police officers in the area of South Beulah Street heard gunfire, and they found a 65-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators learned that there was an argument among family members at the house, and one of the family members pulled a gun.

There then was a physical altercation between two male family members over the gun, and there were gunshots. Witnesses say they weren't sure who fired the gun, but one person was shot. The gun then was given to a woman, who fled the scene with it.

Investigators did find five spent 9mm casings near the area where the victim was found.