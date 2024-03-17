Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

One person wounded in Opelousas shooting; police asking for tips

Opelousas Police.PNG
KATC Photo
Opelousas Police.PNG
Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 20:58:43-04

One person was wounded in a shooting in Opelousas Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 1700 block of West Blanchard Street. They found a person who had been wounded in the hand. The injury is described as not life-threatening. The victim is listed in stable condition, police say.

Opelousas Police investigators are in the area and ask residents to avoid the area if they can.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.