One person wounded in Opelousas shooting; police asking for tips

One person was wounded in a shooting in Opelousas Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 1700 block of West Blanchard Street. They found a person who had been wounded in the hand. The injury is described as not life-threatening. The victim is listed in stable condition, police say.

Opelousas Police investigators are in the area and ask residents to avoid the area if they can.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.