One person wounded in Eunice shooting

One person was wounded in a Friday night shooting, Eunice Police say.

Police were called to the parking lot of an East Laurel business just before 10 p.m. on Friday. They found a vehicle parked there, and while there was no one in the car they did find blood in the car and some impacts from bullets.

A few minutes later, they got the call that a gunshot victim had turned up at a local hospital. The victim told police he was standing near the vehicle, talking to a family member, when he heard shots and felt pain in his neck. His relative took him to the hospital, police say.

Back at the parking lot, police found 14 .223 caliber bullet casings in the parking lot. They're working to find surveillance footage that might shed some light on what happened.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, investigators are asking them to contact the Eunice Police Department or St Landry Crime Stoppers.