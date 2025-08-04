One person killed in head-on collision in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — One person was killed in a head-on collision in St. Landry Parish Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was called to the scene of the crash on Highway 358 near its intersection with Highway 357 that killed Alex Chavis, 38, of Church Point.

The preliminary investigation into the crash determined Chavis was driving west on Highway 358 while another vehicle was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, Chavis' vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the other vehicle.

Chavis was not wearing a seat belt at the time and sustained fatal injuries. Chavis was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make safe decisions while behind the wheel. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted; follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Taking a few extra seconds to buckle up or slow down can be the difference between life and death.