One person killed in Eunice house fire

EUNICE, La. — One man was killed in a house fire in Eunice Saturday afternoon.

Eunice Fire Department and St. Landry District 6 responded to the fire on Mill Street, where one person was still inside the house. Crews worked to combat the fire and heavy smoke, gaining entry into the house. Firefighters were able to locate and extract Darrell Rigmaiden, 55, from the house, bringing him to a waiting Acadian Ambulance, but according to EFD, no medical intervention was possible at that time, and Rigmaiden died.

No others were found inside the house, and crews were able to finish putting out the fire.

Officials said the fire originated in the kitchen area of the house, particularly near the stove, but the exact cause is still under investigation.