One person dead in Eunice-area shooting

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday.

Deputies were called to a home on La. 757 in the Eunice area by witnesses who heard shots fired. A man was killed in the shooting.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Detectives are working leads and no other details are being released due to it being an active investigation. Anyone having information on this, please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.