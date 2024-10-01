One man dead in crash; police trying to identify him

One man died in a crash on East Vine Street this morning, and Opelousas Police say they're trying to identify him.

Police say the crash happened in the 1100 block, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found a man dead in the crash, and are trying to identify him using forensic evidence.

The Opelousas Police Department urges anyone with information that may assist in identifying the deceased male to come forward.

