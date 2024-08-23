One in custody, one wanted in alleged kidnapping

One man is in custody but another is still sought in connection with a kidnapping that happened in June.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say they were called to the Sunset area on Jun 19. They learned that two men, identified as Beaugh Marcus Demette and Troy Mouton Jr., went to a man's house to borrow his truck, which was being held at an impound lot.

Deputies allege that the men demanded money from the man, made him come with them to a bank in Lafayette, and used a AR-15 rifle to intimidate the man into cashing a check at the bank. The men allegedly kept the money, got the truck from the impound lot and took the man home. They then drove away with his truck and the money, deputies say.

Arrest warrants were issued for the men, and Demette was arrested Thursday and booked with principal to second-degree kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Mouton still is wanted by deputies on a warrant accusing him of principal to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information about this this crime or Mouton's whereabouts is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.