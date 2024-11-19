One arrested in Monday shooting; charges upgraded in another

Opelousas Police report updates in two recent shootings.

On Monday, a man was shot in the face in the 1100 block of Larry Street, police say. They've issued a warrant for Travion Anthony William, 19, who is wanted in connection with the shooting on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a firearm.

Also, they have upgraded the charges against Danger Johnson in the November 5 shooting of a young woman who died this past weekend. The St. Landry Parish Coroner's office confirmed the 17-year-old died.

She was shot on November 5 in the 500 block of Kim Drive. Johnson was arrested and booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder, but his charges now are four counts attempted second-degree murder and one count second-degree murder.

