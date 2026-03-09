One arrested, 70 roosters seized, in cockfighting raid

More than 60 people were detained, 70 roosters were seized and one person so far is under arrest following a St. Landry Parish raid on a cockfighting operation.

John Eddie Lachapelle, 36, was booked with felony cockfighting, possession of schedule II drugs and illegal carrying of weapons.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz tells us that his deputies got a tip on March 7 about a major cockfighting event on Raiders Road northwest of Opelousas.

"Utilizing covert surveillance assets, it was determined that a large gathering of persons transporting fighting roosters was actively taking place,” the sheriff says. “I gathered together elements of our entire Investigative Division, from CID, to Narcotics, Juvenile Detectives and Sex Offender Detectives to provide sufficient manpower to handle the large gathering."

The evidence staff documented and gathered evidence, and a search warrant was obtained to search the grounds, vehicles and home.

In all 60 people were detained and identified. Deputies seized 70 fighting roosters, drugs, guns and cash.

Lachapelle is accused of owning the property and principal organizer of the event. The investigation is continuing and more arrests may follow.

" I hope this sends a clear message to everyone; cockfighting is illegal in St. Landry Parish and the State of Louisiana. Those who choose to violate this, or any other law in this parish, you will be investigated and appropriate charges will be filed," Guidroz said.