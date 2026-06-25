Nurse Practitioner arrested in abuse of family member

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a family member, who also is a Nurse Practitioner, in connection with cruelty to an elderly woman.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his office was called by a medical professional at a senior care center about possible cruelty to an elderly woman there.

Capt. Lynnette Chavis of the Elderly Services Division conducted an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for a family member/caregiver of the woman.

Craig M. Kidder, 55, of Port Barre, was booked on the warrant with one count cruelty to the elderly or persons with infirmities.

The Louisiana State Board of Nursing database indicates that Kidder is a Nurse Practitioner and has been since February 2016. His license was renewed in December 2025, the records show, and expires in 2028. We reached out to the board to ask if this arrest would have any impact on his license, but they have not responded to us.

"This case involved alleged abuse involving family and a family member/caregiver," Guidroz said. "The prompt action on the part of the medical professional and a thorough investigation has prevented further abuse.”