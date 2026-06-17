No wake zone issued for St. Landry Parish ahead of expected tropical weather

In preparation for expected tropical weather and the potential for elevated water levels, St. Landry Parish Government is issuing a No Wake Zone effective immediately and until further notice.

The No Wake Zone applies to all navigable waterways within St. Landry Parish. All vessels must operate at idle speed only to minimize wave action and reduce the risk of damage to homes, camps, docks, roadways, and surrounding infrastructure, according to a spokesperson for St. Landry Parish Government.

Additionally, Bayou Courtableau is closed to all recreational traffic until further notice.

These measures are being implemented to protect public safety and reduce the impacts of anticipated weather conditions.

Parish President Jessie Bellard urges all residents and boaters to comply with the restrictions. “Expected tropical weather can create rapidly changing and dangerous conditions. We ask everyone to slow down, remain cautious, and follow these restrictions to protect lives and property throughout St. Landry Parish,” Bellard said.

Residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware and continue monitoring official St. Landry Parish Government communication channels for updates regarding weather conditions and any additional emergency measures.

For additional information, please contact St. Landry Parish Government at (337) 948-3688.