New scanner installed at St. Landry Parish jail

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is pleased to report, “In an effort to combat the introduction of contraband being brought into the St. Landry Parish Jail, we have implemented the Linev System Clearpass Digital Full Body Security Scanner.”

“The Linev scanner will be used in an effort to deter and prevent the introduction of contraband into the jail. The security scanner detects metallic and non-metallic contraband hidden both on a person and/or inside the body of a person entering the Correctional Center. The system is another tool to facilitate searches and is not intended to eliminate or replace current search procedures.”

“Eight instructor trainers at the jail underwent certification by the company to train the entire staff of the jail on its use and to operate the body scanner in a safe and lawful manner to detect the presence of dangerous contraband and weapons in the possession of anyone entering the facility. The scanner will not only be used for persons coming into the jail by an arrest, work release/trustees returning to the jail, inmates transferred to the jail for court, but the entire jail staff and civilian employees upon entering the secure areas of the jail will be scanned."