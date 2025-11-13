New Orleans City Park Police officer arrested for indecent behavior

A New Orleans City Park Police Officer was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested Clarence Lee Evans, 45, of New York Street in New Orleans, on November 12, 2025, for:

Two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles



One count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Through the course of the investigation, agents were able to determine that Evans traveled to St. Landry Parish on two separate occasions and met with a juvenile female he was in contact with via an online social media application called 'Just A Baby.'

Evans, on these two occasions, brought the juvenile to hotels in St. Landry Parish where he provided her with his semen, according to the AG. The semen was manually inserted into the juvenile for the purpose of her conceiving a child.

At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that Evans and the juvenile engaged in sexual intercourse.

This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the New Orleans Police Department, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, and New Orleans City Park Police Department.

“It’s always unfortunate when we have to arrest someone in the law enforcement community," said Attorney General Liz Murrill. "But this should serve as an example that no one is above the law, especially as it relates to the exploitation of children. The Louisiana ICAC Task Force will leave no stone unturned in seeking justice for the victims of these horrendous crimes. I’d like to thank all our law enforcement partners for their assistance on this disturbing case."

Clarence Evans was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail and is awaiting extradition to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

His bond information is unavailable at this time.

There are no further details at this time, as this investigation is still ongoing.

