New Geographic Information System to aid in emergency response in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The St. Landry Parish government unveiled a new parish-wide geographic information system designed to enhance emergency response.

The tool will also be used to aid in coordination and public services across the parish by improving data access, mapping capabilities and real-time information sharing.

The parish's direction of emergency preparedness, Van Reed, shared more about what the GIS is capable of.

"We should be able to track culverts. We should be able to track street signs. We should be able to track fire hydrants. We can even do mapping for crime statistics in the area if we need to," Reed said. "The biggest part will be the new addressing. Make sure that everybody's on the same page with addressing to help it out. Permits will now be able to talk with the tax assessor, and the tax assessor will be able to talk with 911 addressing. It'll all work together in one system."