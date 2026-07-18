New class of cadets graduate from Opelousas Junior Police Academy

OPELOUSAS, La. — Friday was a special day for many at the Opelousas Junior Police Academy.

More than 20 cadets graduated at the Yambilee Building Friday morning, where their hard work, dedication and achievements were celebrated.

"We try to continue that mentorship with them throughout their grades. We try to keep up with them. We try to coach them through life and keep that interaction with them," said Opelousas Police Chief Graig Leblanc. "Look, we are more than a uniform. We are a part of the community, and we want to be part of the village, and we take the kids that are at risk, and we want to see them succeed, and that's what the program is about."

The Opelousas Police Department said these young men and women are the future leaders of the department, learning discipline, teamwork and a commitment to becoming positive role models in the community through the Junior Police Academy program.