Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Motorist dies from injuries in St. Landry Parish crash

STATE POLICE_ap.jpeg
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed
STATE POLICE_ap.jpeg
Posted

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a crash that killed a Port Barre woman.

On August 6, 2025, just before 7:00 a.m., Troopers began investigating a crash on US Highway 190 near its intersection with Oakview Lane. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Marissa Richard, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Richard was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey eastbound on US Highway 190 in the right lane. At the same time, a 2019 Freightliner was traveling east in the right lane of US Highway 190 after completing a legal U-turn. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge struck the rear of the Freightliner.

Investigators say Richard, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. A restrained juvenile passenger in the Dodge also sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where Richard later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.