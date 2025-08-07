Motorist dies from injuries in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a crash that killed a Port Barre woman.

On August 6, 2025, just before 7:00 a.m., Troopers began investigating a crash on US Highway 190 near its intersection with Oakview Lane. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Marissa Richard, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Richard was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey eastbound on US Highway 190 in the right lane. At the same time, a 2019 Freightliner was traveling east in the right lane of US Highway 190 after completing a legal U-turn. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge struck the rear of the Freightliner.

Investigators say Richard, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. A restrained juvenile passenger in the Dodge also sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where Richard later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was not injured.